Agent Dale Cooper once said, "Every day, once a day, give yourself a present," and today, your present is listening to Johnny Jewel's latest synth odyssey, Windswept. Not only does it feature slinky little jammers from the soundtrack of the upcoming Twin Peaks reboot , it also has some brand new Chromatics songs to tide you over 'til their long-awaited new album Dear Tommy finally comes out. In addition to a haunting Chromatics cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Moon," the album features contributions from other members of the Italians Do It Better label squad like Glass Candy, Desire and Symmetry. If you take your tunes as black as midnight on a moonless night (or you just loved the Drive soundtrack), give yourself a present below...



