







How can a man truly prove he's a man? In Men Don't Whisper, the brainchild of Search Party's Charles Rogers and Jordan Firstman, the answer is pretty straightforward: Sleep with a woman. Gay couple Reese and Peyton, played by Rogers and Firstman, get their confidence demolished at a sales conference (led by Cheri Oteri as the motivational speaker of your dreams and nightmares) and decide the only way to get their masculine mojo back is to get in bed with a lady. Finding their prospective partners (played by Bridey Elliott and Clare McNulty) is easy, but actually going through with the plan is a lot harder--and hijinks naturally ensue.

Men Don't Whisper is out February 14th on JASH and go90.

