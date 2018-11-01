Sometimes the best fashion collaborations are in fact the most obvious. While an unexpected mashup like Louis Vuitton and Supreme or H&M and Versace might be exciting for their high-low appeal, the perfect artistic marriage is one where like minds meet in thrilling cohesion.

Enter the Post Malone x Crocs collab, otherwise known as the most rational thing 2018 has seen. Like Crocs, Post is known for (quite successfully) remaining unapologetically himself, even in the face of mockery, bafflement and straight up haters. A longtime fan of the controversial shoe himself, Post says he wears "Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they've been asking for."

"Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweeted 'U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs', that really got our attention," Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Terence Reilly said in a release. "Post Malone is a beloved creator and represents what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, so collaborating on product design is special. We're thrilled with how the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog turned out and excited about what's to come. Stay tuned."

The limited addition style became available today and unfortunately are already sold out. There are however apparently more coming, so stay tuned.

Image via Getty