If you come for the Muva you best not miss. Noted waste-of-space British pundit Piers Morgan decided Amber Rose's bottomless SlutWalk announcement needed a response and he was going to be the one to provide it--enter the smackdown heard across the Internet.

A full day after Amber Rose posted her photo, Piers chimed in "Put it away, luv. Thanks."

Amber quickly responded to the bizarre insertion of Victorian values with snark.

And the floodgates opened. Amber retorted, pointing out the strange double standard Piers forwarded, and Piers doubled down in a futile demonstration of, idk, strength?

It's not 'misogyny' to think that posting nude photos in the supposed name of feminist empowerment is pathetic attention-seeking bulls**t. https://t.co/39rIjaaUXu

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017





Nude? Where? My breast nor my vagina was showing and my legs were closed 🤔 https://t.co/ZD0dZzwAWc

— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017





I am assuming you are referring to the pubic hair that was shown in the picture. Uncomfortable? Get over it. https://t.co/ZD0dZzwAWc

— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017





Talking of idiots, can't you think of a less dumb way to promote feminism than getting your kit off? https://t.co/FHnb6CLXaF

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017









No, that was @adamlevine raising awareness for a UK prostate & testicular cancer charity. https://t.co/sNak1T8aWR

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017





Smh I raise awareness for my foundation as well Piers. That's like saying breast cancer awareness is cool but what about HIV and AIDS 🤔 https://t.co/1AaoabZo3f

— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017





Lol @piersmorgan my "naked" body offended you for my nonprofit SLUTWALK but a woman grabbing Adam Levine's dick and balls was cool?😆

— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

And this great non sequitur:

THIS is what Emmeline Pankhurst fought so hard for? Jeez. https://t.co/3889kTGozZ

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

If famous men started posting naked photos to social media claiming it was to 'promote male empowerment', they'd be jailed.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

I am re-posting this in the name of male empowerment. 💪💪

cc @DaRealAmberRose pic.twitter.com/lYzyUpo0dJ

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

So you got naked for a Burger King check and ur giving me a hard time? Foh 😂😆😩 https://t.co/0RSK2OEN5S

— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

At this point, Amber reposted her photo with the caption "one more time for the haters" and Piers sulked. He's probably licking his wounds somewhere whining about the male gaze. Fitting.

Header photo via Amber Rose/Twitter