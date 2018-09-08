Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe
Music

Paul McCartney Surprises Commuters with a Concert

Jasmine Ting
2h

All commuters at Grand Central Terminal on Friday night were treated to a surprise Paul McCartney concert. The legendary English crooner reportedly took over "a corner of the majestic transport hub for a concert." It was a full 24-song long set, including his and The Beatles hits over 50 years, including "Let It Be," "Hard Day's Night," and "Lady Madonna."

Sadly, while people could hear Sir Paul McCartney, very few could actually see him. According to The Guardian, among those who actually saw Paul behind a black curtain were Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Amy Schumer, Kate Moss and Steve Buscemi.

The whole thing was a stunt to promote his new album, Egypt Station. The Guardian also reports, "McCartney said he wondered "What's the coolest station we could think of?" and settled on Grand Central." He and his band played under one of the station's grand chandeliers, "in front of a giant clock" by the 42nd Street entrance. And, as expected, fans swarmed McCartney as he walked through the terminal.

Image via Getty

Subscribe to Get More