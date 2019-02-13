For Oscar de la Renta's fall 2019 collection, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia recreated the lush atmosphere of the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba, Spain. In some ways, the label moved away from the precious ball gowns by which fans know them best — but there was still an emphasis on textiles, history and rich fabrics. Here's everything else you need to know about the show.

Shades of '70s

An underlying 1970s aesthetic was present in the collection. Fringe, cocoon-like coats, mosaic fabric dresses and a slew of garments modeled off the effect of tapestries dominated here.

New Neutrals

Focusing on rich shades of burgundy, burnt oranges and yellows and even navy, Oscar de la Renta reinvented this season's color palette by creating covetable new rusty shades as neutrals. The reigning color palette was that of a Eastern spice market.

Dubai State of Mind

An October trip to Dubai is what mainly inspired Kim and Fernando. Looking at the colors as well as the clearly vintage inspired fabrics with layered histories, the reference points have never been stronger.

Tailor Nation

An unexpected mix of tailoring was thrown into the collection. Blazers, coats, trousers and even dresses constructed out of workwear fabrics felt both sophisticated and brand new.

Bella Hadid closed the show wearing an empire waist black gown with a mosque-like tile pattern. With her hair pulled back and a swipe of bright red lipstick, the It girl model never looked better.

Photos via Imaxtree

