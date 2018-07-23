Unisex clothing often lacks something special. When it's colorful and peppered with interesting details, the sizing often skews towards womenswear, relegating it to just a few body types. New York-based designer Travis Weaver, creative director of the four-year-old genderless clothing label One DNA, makes silhouettes accommodating for various body types without compromising on style.

In Weaver's spring 2019 collection, baby blue and pale green fabrics are cut into sheer tops, fluid trousers, and longline tunics. Crinkled, iridescent materials as pant cuffs and high collar dresses give the otherwise nautical assortment of Breton striped knits and button-less polos an ethereal feel.

The line's sensual, easy shapes are right at home in Fire Island Pines (a summer oasis for queer people in in Suffolk County, New York), the setting of One DNA's look book photographed by Simon Black, Weaver's partner in business and life. Sauntering through dunes, soaked on the beach, and lounging by the pool — these models have us pining for a summer getaway with Weaver's polished spring collection.

Photography by Simon Black