Do you know where you are? You're in the jungle baby, you're gonna DIEEEEEE! Bust out your bandanas because it's the 30th anniversary of Guns N' Roses' debut album, Appetite For Destruction this year, babaaay! *face-melting guitar solo*

To mark this momentous occasion in rock herstory, collaborator par excellence Virgil Abloh has created a capsule collection celebrating GNR for his Off-White label, for a 'Guns N Roses Was Here' retail event at Los Angeles' Maxfield. The collection draws its inspiration from legendary Guns N' Roses tour merch and album art, with the clear standout of the group being a re-creation of the iconic "Nobody knows I'm a lesbian" tee Axl Rose wore on tour. "With my capsule collection, which was inspired by the band, my aim is for another generation to feel the impact they had on me, through the clothes," Virgil told High Snobiety. Other designers creating GNR-inspired capsules for Maxfield include Palm Angels, Enfant Riches Déprimés, AMIRI, Kelly Cole and MadeWorn.

Check out the goods below, which will be available at Maxfield from Friday August 11th 'til Friday, August 18th.

[h/t Dazed]

Splash image via Getty