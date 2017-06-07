Well, well well, fashion's darling of the minute, Virgil Abloh, is now shimmying into bed with one of the most influential brands on the planet – furniture designer and perpetual fashion #inspo IKEA.

Abloh, who is an architecture grad, was all over the gram reworking IKEA's iconic FRAKTA bag (which you'll remember was shamelessly ripped-off by Balenciaga). The designer also unveiled a furniture collection at Art Basel last year so, you know, everything makes sense.

Here he is, very excited about the whole situation.

Abloh went on to discuss why he was drawn to IKEA in particular, saying the brand provides "fertile soil for new ideas and concepts."



"We're looking at that first phase of adult life, when you start making purchases for your space," he says. "Largely people grow up in their parents' environment. They've never had to consider furniture," Abloh said in a statement. "Then when they're off on their own and have their own aesthetic, what are their first purchases? I'm interested in thinking about how those purchases are informed."

He continued: "I love working with the best in class of any genre. IKEA is a brand that spans generations – that stands for something. To give this collection a young approach and pay respect to that DNA is my goal."

Watch him talk about the entire collaboration, kicking off around 19.00.

