October is here and the weather is getting a little colder. We're feeling lux tracksuit vibes this month, and cozy turtlenecks from 1985. Big art prints on clothing from Prada, Louis Vuitton and more are here and we're in love. Witchy dresses from McQueen and Valentino and others will have you in the mood for the spooky season. Market Editor Tasmin Meyer Ersahin highlights the following as the five must-have looks as we get into the fall groove.







LUX LEISURE SUIT

The lux leisure suit is a must have right now. Matchy matchy, silk, athleisure -- the perfect mix of cool, cozy, and nonchalant.

Chavi wears top and pants by Opening Ceremony.

ART PRINTS

We're transferring to art school this semester -- big bold art prints on clothing is everywhere, from Prada to Louis Vuitton, Alberta Ferretti and Nina Ricci.

Wyatt wears full look Louis Vuitton.

Tasmin wears full look Prada.





FLUFFY

It's 1965 and you're in your childhood bedroom listening to The Temptations. Fluffy rug, fluffy slippers, and pink nail polish.



Dusty wears slippers by UGG.

1985 BUSINESS

Cozy up in a turtle neck, double-breasted jacket, and matching pants. Throw in some chunky sneakers too.

Wyatt wears full look Acne Studios.

THE WITCHES OF MACBETH

October calls for some Victorian inspired witchy dresses, as seen at Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Etro. Pair with a shoe from the dreamy French brand, Carel.

Sebastian wears dress by Valentino, bag by Diane Von Furstenberg, and shoes by Carel.

Tasmin wears dress by Valentino and shoes by Carel.

Chavi wears dress by REDValentino, bag by Diane Von Furstenberg and shoes by Valentino.





Photographer & Styling: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

Models: Wyatt Winfrey, Chavi St.Hill, Sebastian Rose Marie, Tasmin Meyer Ersahin, Dusty Rose Ryan

Hair & Makeup: Anna Weber @ Wilhelmina

Stylist Assistant: Daryl Seabrooks

Photo Assistant: Dusty Rose Ryan

Shot on Hasselblad