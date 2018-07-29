On the Run II in Maryland had the best crossover in all of history. On Saturday, Michelle and Barack Obama were spotted dancing in the crowd at the Carter's concert just outside of Washington D.C., at the FedEx Field in Landover. Fans caught the moment on camera, with the former first couple dancing to Jay-Z's 2011 banger, "N***as in Paris."

Seems like the Obamas can't get enough of hip-hop's power couple. Earlier this month Michelle Obama was also spotted with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, all the way up front in the Paris leg of OTRII. This shouldn't really come as a surprise because, after all, Michelle and Beyoncé have been known to have a good friendship.

The Obamas and the Carters have been known to be friends for a while now since Queen Bey sang at one of Barack's inauguration balls. As black feminist and writer Brittney Cooper put it in her TIME article, "In 2009, Beyoncé performed Etta James's classic song 'At Last' at one of the inauguration balls for President Obama. Coupled with the President's professed admiration for Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, it seemed that the Obamas were kind of like the well-heeled, older brother and sister doppelgangers of Hip Hop's First Couple."