Nipsey Hussle, aka Ermias Asghedom's funeral took place on Thursday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, eleven days after the rapper and activist was shot outside the store he opened in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Members of Hussle's family, including his brother Samuel Asghedom, mother Angelique Smith and longtime girlfriend Lauren London, as well as his children — 2-year-old Kross, 7-year-old Emani and London's 9-year-old son Cameron — all spoke, reports ET. In addition, artists and community leaders from Louis Farrakhan to Snoop Dogg gave speeches about Hussle's legacy, while Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton, Jhené Aiko and Stevie Wonder all performed. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

One of the surprises of the night came when Hussle's friend and business partner, media mogul Karen Civil, read aloud a letter from Barack Obama that the former president addressed to the rapper's friends and family.

"I'd never met Nipsey Hussle, but I'd heard some of his music through my daughters, and after his passing, I had the chance to learn more about his transformational and his community work," wrote Obama, continuing, "While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets and despair, Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope."