New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped up and the trends are clear. With fanciful trimmings including fringe, feathers, and tiers of tulle, and bold looks from racer gear and leopard dotted pieces to brocade blazers, designers are standing up for standing out. Bike shorts and cargo pants are keeping the 90s alive, while fresh colors like turmeric and lilac are refreshing classic ensembles. See all the trends that caught our eye at NYFW, below.
Related | PAPER Fashion Month
Images Via Imaxtree & Courtesy of Brands