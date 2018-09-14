Fashion
New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped up and the trends are clear. With fanciful trimmings including fringe, feathers, and tiers of tulle, and bold looks from racer gear and leopard dotted pieces to brocade blazers, designers are standing up for standing out. Bike shorts and cargo pants are keeping the 90s alive, while fresh colors like turmeric and lilac are refreshing classic ensembles. See all the trends that caught our eye at NYFW, below.

Wet & Wild 

Area

Tumeric 

Boss

Red & Pink 

Brandon Maxwell

Racer Girl

Boss

Multicolor Stripes 

Linder

Lilac

Christian Cowan

Leopard 

Adam Lippes

Jekyll & Hyde 

Kim Shui

Fringe 

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC

Tiers of Tulle

Christian Cowan

Ostrich Feathers

Brock Collection

Drop-Waist Dresses 

Gabriela Hearst

Crocheting

Oscar De La Renta

Cargo Pants 

John Elliot

Brocade Blazers

Anna Sui

Bike Shorts 

Baja East

Images Via Imaxtree & Courtesy of Brands

