New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped up and the trends are clear. With fanciful trimmings including fringe, feathers, and tiers of tulle, and bold looks from racer gear and leopard dotted pieces to brocade blazers, designers are standing up for standing out. Bike shorts and cargo pants are keeping the 90s alive, while fresh colors like turmeric and lilac are refreshing classic ensembles. See all the trends that caught our eye at NYFW, below.

Wet & Wild Area

Tumeric Boss

Red & Pink Brandon Maxwell

Racer Girl Boss

Multicolor Stripes Linder

Lilac Christian Cowan

Leopard Adam Lippes

Jekyll & Hyde Kim Shui

Fringe Calvin Klein 205W39NYC

Tiers of Tulle Christian Cowan

Ostrich Feathers Brock Collection

Drop-Waist Dresses Gabriela Hearst

Crocheting Oscar De La Renta

Cargo Pants John Elliot

Brocade Blazers Anna Sui

Bike Shorts Baja East

Images Via Imaxtree & Courtesy of Brands