Niki Taylor was an all-American teen modeling superstar in the early 90s. Her Vogue covers shot by Herb Ritts defined the era and she even landed a spot of the historic 100th anniversary issue of Vogue alongside one-name legends like Linda, Naomi, Cindy, Claudia, Christy shot by Patrick Demarchelier. 90s nostalgia is back in fashion in full force right now, so why not also for the eras models? After years away from the fashion spotlight, we got style legend Taylor back in front of a camera and we're reminded that gorgeousness is timeless and ageless.

Photography: Emily Soto

Styling: Andrew Gelwicks @ The Only Agency

Styling Assistants: Julie Burney, Zach Dillon

Makeup: Akiko Owada

Hair Stylist: Rubi Jones

Model: Niki Taylor @ New York Model Management