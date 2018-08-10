Fashion
In a surprise to fans, Nicki Minaj has dropped Queen as an Apple Music exclusive — a week ahead of schedule.

After a number of delays (the rapper's latest was originally slated for a June 15 release), there was significant backlash from Ariana Grande and Minaj stans alike when the latter announced her album would be available the same day as Grande's highly-anticipated project, Sweetener.

There's no telling whether today's drop is a result of the Tracy Chapman sample clearing earlier than expected, or it was all a stunt to throw fans off-track. Regardless, fans are scurrying to devour Queen — even if they have to download Apple Music to do it. In fact, it's already trending worldwide. Happy Nicki day!

Listen to the preview, below.

Photo via Nicki Minaj

