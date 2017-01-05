It appears that Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's journey together has come to an end. Nicki confirmed in a tweet this morning that she is single, saying that she's "focusing on [her] work."



To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017





Nicki and Meek got together in 2015, and weathered engagement rumors, pregnancy rumors, and an interminable feud with Drake together. TMZ reports that the two rappers performed separately at Miami clubs less than two miles away from each other on New Year's Eve, and spent Christmas apart as well. SO if we're being nitpicky about it, this is really the final L delivered by 2016, and not the first of 2017.









Splash image: BFA