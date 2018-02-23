Miuccia Prada is not one to hold back when she makes a fashion statement, and this season she was really feeling the neon. Pinks, greens, blues, yellows — all in tangy day-glo shades — popped up in clothing and accessories. Black ensembles had hot pink tulle peaking out from the neck and skirt; a shiny grey oversized vest had hot pink trim and color. Binx Walton wore an acid green dress with a contrasting pink name tag. There were even neon colored nylon bags, the accessory that first made Prada a global-fashion star in the '90s.Our favorite pieces, however, were the neon plastic "fringe" skirt, dress and tube tops, which felt both futuristic and vintage. Here are 10 neon looks you need from Prada:

Photos via Getty