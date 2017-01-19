At this point, it's getting harder and harder to find a celebrity that ships Donald Trump -- for pretty obvious reasons. And the latest to join this league of rational entertainment elite? None other than Nancy Sinatra, legendary singer/daughter of the one-and-only Frank.

Yesterday, a woman named Liz Massi asked Sinatra in a (now-deleted) tweet about how she felt re: news that Donald and Melania's first dance would be to her dad's timeless classic, "My Way." And needless to say, Sinatra had a pretty snappy reply.

Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9

— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017





Talk about a mic drop.

