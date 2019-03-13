LGBTQ rights are on a roll in India. In September of last year the Supreme Court struck down the hated Section 377, which criminalized gay sex. In February, Mumbai hosted its first LGBTQ Pride March since the ruling, and the energy and excitement was palpable. The crowd was estimated at 15,000, which is nothing compared to Madrid, Rio or New York, but is a major crowd by Indian queer standards.

PAPER sent photographer Anai Bharucha to document this historic day in South Asia's gay history and, as expected, she found a stream of super-energized, super-excited LGBTQ folks and allies celebrating the recent advances. A few marchers wore masks, which was the usual way gay people protected their identity at queer events in the past but mostly people were out — loud and proud.