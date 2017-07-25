MTV's Video Music Awards nominations have been officially announced and they're a bit all over the place. While we have our own reservations (Migos feels underrepresented, given how omnipresent they were this year, for instance, and Kodak Black is questionable), the new gender neutral categories do give the nominations a fresh feel.

Kendrick takes the lead with nine nominations, most of them for " Humble" and its amazing accompanying video, and usual contenders Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and The Weeknd all had big years too. See below for the full list, and cast your vote for a chance to win tickets to the ceremony here.

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth featuring Selena Gomez – "We Don't Talk Anymore"

DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts"

D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty – "Broccoli"

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – "Closer"

Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – "Feels"

Zayn and Taylor Swift – "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)"

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes – "Treat You Better"

Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"

Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"

Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane – "Down"

Katy Perry featuring Skip Marley – "Chained to the Rhythm"

Miley Cyrus – "Malibu"

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Big Sean – "Bounce Back"

Chance the Rapper – "Same Drugs"

D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty – "Broccoli"

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert – "Bad & Boujee"

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne – "I'm the One"

Best Dance <

Zedd and Alessia Cara – "Stay"

Kygo and Selena Gomez – "It Ain't Me"

Calvin Harris – "My Way"

Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and Mø – "Cold Water"

Afrojack featuring Ty Dolla $ign – "Gone"

Best Rock

Coldplay – "A Head Full of Dreams"

Fall Out Boy – "Young and Menace"

Twenty One Pilots – "Heavydirtysoul"

Green Day – "Bang Bang"

Foo Fighters – "Run"

Best Fight Against the System

Logic featuring Damian Lemar Hudson – "Black SpiderMan"

The Hamilton Mixtape – "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"

Big Sean – "Light"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

Taboo featuring Shailene Woodley – "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"

John Legend – "Surefire"

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Imagine Dragons – "Thunder"

Ed Sheeran – "Castle on the Hill"

DJ Shadow featuring Run the Jewels – "Nobody Speak"

Halsey – "Now or Never"

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Katy Perry featuring Skip Marley – "Chained to the Rhythm"

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Katy Perry featuring Migos – "Bon Appetit"

DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

A Tribe Called Quest – "Dis Generation"

KYLE featuring Lil Yachty – "iSpy"

Katy Perry featuring Skip Marley – "Chained to the Rhythm"

Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"

Best Choreography

Kanye West – "Fade"

Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj – "Side to Side"

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Sia – "The Greatest"

Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane – "Down"

Best Editing

Future – "Mask Off"

Young Thug – "Wyclef Jean"

Lorde – "Green Light"

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – "Closer"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

