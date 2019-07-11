Momo, viral queen and fictional grotesque bird-lady-child-predator, is becoming the Hollywood bombshell she was always meant to be. According to Deadline, there are not one,but two pieces movies are in the works based on the character whose face terrified parents around the globe, then gained an unlikely cult fandom.

As a refresher, Momo is not a real demon, nor the lynchpin of a predatory death game targeting children. She is merely a sculpture called "Mother Bird" created by special effects artist Keisuke Aiso. Photos of her from a Tokyo exhibition had been circulating on Reddit for years. However, last year rumors and unverified reports linking "Momo" to child suicide and endangerment cases had journalists and parents, including Kim Kardashian, panicking about the nonexistent "Momo Challenge." Many became convinced that predators were using Momo's avatar to conduct a sadistic Blue Whale Challenge (which is, unfortunately, potentially more credible) type of scheme manipulating kids via Whatsapp and YouTube to perform a series of self-harming tasks, culminating in suicide.

The game was quickly revealed as a hoax — with YouTube confirming there's no evidence of the game on its platform, and the media debunking the supposed cases. However, in the aftermath, the internet became infatuated with Momo's grotesque visage and she became a kind of counter-cultural icon, in the vein of Pennywise the Clown or the Babadook, spawning a glorious portfolio of memes, makeovers, and even a deepfake.

Thankfully, at least one of the films underway promises to be the horror masterpiece Momo's legacy demands. Orion Entertainment's take on Momo will reunite the producers who brought us The Ring and The Grudge franchises, horror auteur Taka Ichise and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee, as well as Orion Lee is also the producer of It, the highest grossing horror movie of all time.



Supposedly, Lee and Ichise will draw on both the idea of Momo as a digital age online predator and the Japanese folkloric character that inspired the artwork, which sounds like a techno-ghost story straight out of a millennial's nightmare. According to The Sun's interview with sculptor Aiso, Momo is an iteration of the legend of Ubume, a ghost story about a woman who "dies in childbirth and emerges as a bird woman to haunt the area where she died.

The other sounds more like fodder for the dumpster of Netflix's teen horror section (from which I once viewed the title Bikini Girls on Ice). Called Getaway, it follows "a group of unsuspecting teenagers who, in their last summer before college, find themselves in a secluded cabin in the woods where unusual occurrences unfold. In ghost story fashion, one tells the story of the urban legend, MOMO, a strange spirit of a bird-like woman that taunts its victims with specific personal details and violent commands via text message and phone calls. What starts out as a harmless prank soon turns more sinister over the next 24 hours as the teens start disappearing without any motive or pattern."

Of course, I will be watching both, regardless. Here's a few Momo memes to get you in the mood.