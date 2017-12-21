The time has once again come for Models.com to announce who we, that is 250 of the industry's top photographers, editors, makeup artists, stylists etc, believe best represents beauty in our society (along with the site's readers).

In what should surprise no one, Adwoa Aboah has taken out the top spot as fashion's most-coveted face of 2017 (followed closely by Italian angel Vittoria Ceretti), but the public had other ideas, placing Bella and Gigi Hadid in first and second place for model of the year. Naturally the Hadid's ubiquitous presence, both online and off, would make them a reader's fave, however other social media star and nominee Kendall Jenner somewhat surprisingly missed out.

Related | The Bold & the Bella

PAPER cover star Jordan Barrett was declared both the industry and readers' choice for runner-up male model of the year, with Cameron Dallas claiming the people's vote and France's Paul Hameline taking fashion's top spot. Other notable successes include that of Hari Nef, as the industry's second-favorite social star, Kaia Gerber earned was the favorite breakout model in both categories (followed by Slick Woods and PAPER girl Duckie Thot), while Instagram-sensation Luka Sabbat, YouTuber Neels Visser, hot felon Jeremy Meeks and new father Lucky Blue Smith were all beloved online.

Related | Duckie Thot is Going to Shock Us

Finally, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were industry's number one celebrities-as-models, while readers opted for Zendaya and Brooklyn Beckham — generation Z, what are you going to do?

Til next year, Models.com.

Image via Nicholas Moore

