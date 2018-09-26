Fashion
Eccentricity and sexiness went head to head during Milan Fashion Week. Iridescent fabrics, an implosion of prints, and kaleidoscopic tie dye motifs were entirely transfixing, while the little black dress and its fishnet counterpart preserved quintessential Milanese sensuality. Bridal veils (as seen in London) along with bike shorts and a healthy dose of ostrich feathers (as spotted in New York) have cropped up again, firming up the overall direction for spring 2019. See 10 of our favorite trends from MFW, below.

Iridescence 

Agnona

Tie Dye

Gabriele Colangelo

Prints On Prints On Prints

Arthur Arbesser

The LBD

No. 21

Fishnet Dresses

Calcaterra

Ostrich Feathers

MSGM

Wedding Bells

Act N°1

Bike Shorts

Blumarine

Polka Dots 

Cividini

Burnt Orange

Agnona

Photos via Imaxtree


