Eccentricity and sexiness went head to head during Milan Fashion Week. Iridescent fabrics, an implosion of prints, and kaleidoscopic tie dye motifs were entirely transfixing, while the little black dress and its fishnet counterpart preserved quintessential Milanese sensuality. Bridal veils (as seen in London) along with bike shorts and a healthy dose of ostrich feathers (as spotted in New York) have cropped up again, firming up the overall direction for spring 2019. See 10 of our favorite trends from MFW, below.

Iridescence Agnona

Tie Dye Gabriele Colangelo

Prints On Prints On Prints Arthur Arbesser

The LBD No. 21

Fishnet Dresses Calcaterra

Ostrich Feathers MSGM

Wedding Bells Act N°1

Bike Shorts Blumarine

Polka Dots Cividini

Burnt Orange Agnona

Photos via Imaxtree



