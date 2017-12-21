Harvey Weinstein despicable decades-long abuse of actress is still simmering in the news cycle like hot tar, and every Hollywood heavyweight who benefitted from his favor just can't seem to scrub off their association with him.

Meryl Streep is the latest celebrity to come under fire for Weinstein comments, labeling his actions a "gargantuan example of disrespect." Her actress-cum-activist Rose McGowan, who asked Streep recognize Weinstein as a criminal and criticized the award-winning actress for her silence: "You are such a lie," she wrote on Twitter.

RELATED | Rose Mcgowan Comes After Meryl Streep: 'You Are Such a Lie'

Soon after, posters began mysteriously appearing around Los Angeles that featured a black and white image of a smiling Streep and Weinstein, with the words "She Knew" emblazoned on a red stripe across her eyes. It was, in fact, the work of the Unsavory Agents, an alt-right website run by conservative street artist "Sabo", who told The Guardian that he and his team were punishing Streep for her prior denouncement of Trump.

Streep later replied to Rose McGowan via the Huffington Post, clarifying she had no idea of the systematic mistreatment of women in Hollywood by high-powered excutives.



"It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein's crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others," Streep said in a statement. "I wasn't deliberately silent. I didn't know. I don't tacitly approve of rape. I didn't know. I don't like young women being assaulted. I didn't know this was happening."

Believe what you will, but perhaps we should turn our attention back to Matt Damon.

Image via Twitter

