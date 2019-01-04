In a recent profile, Vanity Fair reports that, after Suits exploded and Meghan Markle crossed the threshold of Hollywood success, she threw a "Sayonara Zara" party for friends to celebrate her newfound liberation from mass retail as a freshly minted wealthy person.

The now-Duchess allegedly gathered friends to gave away all her lower-priced threads, surely bestowing them with entire new wardrobes of TopShop and H&M shorts-and-blazer sets, shiny Going Out mini-dresses, and metal-studded blouses.

Can we just appreciate the iconic flex of "Sayonara Zara" as phrase and concept? Truly a first-rate stunt that could only have been borne from a fearless and twisted bitch's mind.

The profile likens her to a modern-day Jay Gatsby, acknowledging that "Meghan didn't come from nowhere, exactly," but rather an "aspirational… dysfunctional family" including her social worker/yoga teacher mother and a soap opera/reality adjacent father. Regardless, props to Meghan for daring to be a little bit real about the material appeals of success. Her unapologetic acknowledgement of the fact that when you get famous, you get rich and your lifestyle changes is a lot more relatable than celebs who grew up upper-middle class and went to private school spinning tearful American Dream tales, or trust fund artists who don't even notice because they've always been rich.

We're being kind to our jaded hearts and taking this news as confirmation that Meghan Markle officially has the best sense of humor of anyone in the United Kingdom. We know Buckingham Palace could use a break from all that tasteful dry British comedy, and benefit from a solid dose of American shamelessness.

