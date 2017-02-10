While England forecasts doom and gloom in the wake of Brexit, London's art and fashion scene hasn't seen so many Bright Young Things since they voted in punk during Thatcher's reign. Photographer Louie Banks brings together a mixed bag of artists, designers, illustrators and whatcha-ma-call-its for PAPER. What makes Londoners stick out like an overused middle finger is their sense of "fun" says Louie, who met most of the following talents in the early hours of the morning, probably somewhere deliciously dingy and delightfully dirty. "There is a wild side to Londoners that comes out at night," he explains, "it's the essence of that which translates in their work." Introducing London's future anti-establishment, the throbbing heart and balls of the capital city through the eyes of one of their own.

We asked a few of the BYT's what their favorite thing about London was:

What is the best thing about London? The people you meet.

What is the best thing about London? Weird, old pubs.

What is the best thing about London? The ladies pond at Hampstead Heath.

What is the best thing about London? Me

What is the best thing about London? My friends!

What is the best thing about London? I've been here 10 years and each one felt different.

What is the best thing about London? All the people.

What is the best thing about London? The fabulous weather. J'adore!