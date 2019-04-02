Madonna's MDNA Skincare Launches Moschino Collab

Although the name Madonna doesn't ordinarily elicit images of luxury moisturizers and serums, the iconic singer does run an ultra high-end and adored skincare brand, MDNA.



And now the brand has partnered with luxury Italian label Moschino to launch three super expensive skincare sets. Each set is built around the MDNA's existing range of products and comes repackaged in a transparent Moschino bag.



The first set is called the Hydration Trio and includes MDNA's signature Serum, The Eye Serum, and a mini Rose Mist. All products are focused on "light hydration" for the transitional weather.

MDNA X Moschino Hydration Trio

Next is the All Eyes on You set, which includes MDNA's top eye products: a full size Eye Serum, and four packs of The Eye Mask. Together, they claim to combat the toughest signs of exhaustion under your eyes along with de-puffing those persistent bags from sleepless nights.

MDNA X Moschino All Eyes on You



Finally, the Runway-Ready Essentials set includes travel-size renditions of most of the above including The Face Wash. All products come cased in a mini albeit chic Moschino travel pouch.

MDNA X Moschino Runway-Ready Essentials

As with all MDNA products, the price range is a little steep ranging between $95 to $420, but if you're looking for a deal, the Runway-Ready Essentials may be your best bet at $95. All sets are retailing under exclusive partnerships with Barneys, and Nordstrom, respectively.



They are also available to shop at mdnaskin.com.