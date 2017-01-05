Margot Robbie is getting her Black Swan on on the ice skating rink, as her moment expands to a Tonya Harding biopic.

Yes, Margot Robbie is playing Tonya Harding in an upcoming mess I, Tonya about the defamed Olympic figure skater and iconic, misunderstood villain--but we already knew that. Robbie was so adamant about the project happening, that she sought out a filmmaker personally to helm the pic, which means she's good in my book.

The actress, who recently got secret married to her hunky, longtime love partner/British director Tom Ackerley, last month, was seen leaving an ice skating practice in Los Angeles yesterday.

Also, on upon rink..

[NEW] Margot Robbie was spotted training for her role as a professional ice skater in "I, Tonya"! pic.twitter.com/053txcNO5a

— best of margot (@bestofmargot) January 3, 2017

I just hope Margot takes Tonya as her date to the Golden Globes next year.

