Beauty

Marc Jacobs' First Ever Skincare Product Debuted on Lady Gaga

Jeena Sharma
1h

Marc Jacobs, the brand that has conquered fashion and beauty, is now launching their very first skincare product. Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturixing Gel Creme is a gel-creme hybrid moisturizer that made its grand debut on Lady Gaga's face at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The "multitasking" moisturizer is fortified with powerful pineapple enzymes, antioxidant-rich starfruit and dragonfruit extracts, and sodium hyaluronate for "deep hydration."

Marc Jacobs Beauty on Instagram: “Youthquake skincare makes its Met Gala debut. Meet Marc’s new moisturizer, it simultaneously retexturizes as it moisturizes for a glowy…”

The product officially launches later this month, but is available all day today for a limited period only on Marcjacobs.com and Marcjacobsbeauty.com. The brand advises using it instead of a primer for an "instantly smoother, plumper, and more youthful" looking face.

Makeup artist and Marc Jacobs Beauty's Global Artistry Ambassador Sarah Tanno told PAPER how she used the product to prep Gaga's face for the Camp Met Ball before applying the full face of makeup.

Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Crème is priced at $59, and available for a limited time today on MarcJacobsBeauty.com and MarcJacobs.com before the official launch later this month.

Photo via BFA

