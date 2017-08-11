Love is love is love is love. And there's no more enduring symbol of love, of romantic attraction, of affection than the kiss. We asked four real life couples--heterosexual, lesbian, gay, and with a trans partner--to demonstrate this hallmark of their love for us (naturally, while wearing some pretty nice duds). Peep the slideshow below and watch the videos of these couples showing us exactly what love looks like.
Becca & Erin
Akram & Hollie-May
Fernanda & Lucrecia
Evanie & Taylor
Photographers: Remember When We Were Young
Videos: Symone Ridgell, Emily Kalish and Cady Elliott
Styling and Casting: Ella Cepeda
Hair: Evanie Frausto
Makeup: Victor Noble
Stylist Assistant: Lucrecia Fernandez