Love is love is love is love. And there's no more enduring symbol of love, of romantic attraction, of affection than the kiss. We asked four real life couples--heterosexual, lesbian, gay, and with a trans partner--to demonstrate this hallmark of their love for us (naturally, while wearing some pretty nice duds). Peep the slideshow below and watch the videos of these couples showing us exactly what love looks like.

Becca & Erin





Akram & Hollie-May





Fernanda & Lucrecia





Evanie & Taylor





Photographers: Remember When We Were Young

Videos: Symone Ridgell, Emily Kalish and Cady Elliott

Styling and Casting: Ella Cepeda

Hair: Evanie Frausto

Makeup: Victor Noble

Stylist Assistant: Lucrecia Fernandez





