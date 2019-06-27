Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Pride
Shop
Subscribe
Beauty

Lizzo Fronts Urban Decay's Latest 'Pretty Different' Campaign

Sandra Song
8h

In addition to having the best eyeshadows ever known to man, Urban Decay is also becoming the influencer incubator of our time — as Lizzo's recent appointment as their latest "Global Citizen" spokesperson is evidence of.

Earlier today, the cult beauty brand announced five new spokespeople, aka the thousand-eyed Ezra Miller, The Act's Joey King, Colombian reggaeton artist Karol G, K-pop superstar CL, and none-other than flute goddess, Lizzo.

Their particular campaign? A "Pretty Different" campaign that advocates for atypical beauty via an "anthem that celebrates pure originality and the people who own their uniqueness" amidst a sea of cookie-cutter influencers. Which, honestly, sounds like the perfect fit for all of them.

Watch the entire campaign video, below.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More