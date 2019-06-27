In addition to having the best eyeshadows ever known to man, Urban Decay is also becoming the influencer incubator of our time — as Lizzo's recent appointment as their latest "Global Citizen" spokesperson is evidence of.

Earlier today, the cult beauty brand announced five new spokespeople, aka the thousand-eyed Ezra Miller, The Act's Joey King, Colombian reggaeton artist Karol G, K-pop superstar CL, and none-other than flute goddess, Lizzo.

Their particular campaign? A "Pretty Different" campaign that advocates for atypical beauty via an "anthem that celebrates pure originality and the people who own their uniqueness" amidst a sea of cookie-cutter influencers. Which, honestly, sounds like the perfect fit for all of them. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Watch the entire campaign video, below.

