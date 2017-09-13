In what (as far as we know) marks the first collaboration between the duo, The Weekend and Gucci Mane have teamed up for "Curve" — the latest single from Gucci's upcoming album Mr. Davis.

Expect the NAV-produced banger to soon feature on every pregame playlist, along with Gucci's other recent releases, the Migos-assisted "I Get The Bag," as well as "Make Love" featuring Nicki Minaj." The album is out on Friday and will also feature A$AP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Slim Jxmmi and Young Dolph.

Listen below.

Images via Getty

