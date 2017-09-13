Listen to Gucci Mane and The Weeknd Go In On New Track "Curve"
In what (as far as we know) marks the first collaboration between the duo, The Weekend and Gucci Mane have teamed up for "Curve" — the latest single from Gucci's upcoming album Mr. Davis.
Expect the NAV-produced banger to soon feature on every pregame playlist, along with Gucci's other recent releases, the Migos-assisted "I Get The Bag," as well as "Make Love" featuring Nicki Minaj." The album is out on Friday and will also feature A$AP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Slim Jxmmi and Young Dolph.
Listen below.
