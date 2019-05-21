Meet the Beauty Brand Fighting Against the Abortion Bans

The recent Alabama abortion ban that makes no exception for cases of rape or incest has been a rude wake up call for many, causing intense uproar across the country. Among the many voices protesting the cruel and regressive ban, is independent beauty brand Lipslut.



The brand that has championed a number of social justice initiatives in the past is now rallying against the new bans by pledging to donate 100 percent of its earnings from its products (except its limited run Batch—001 collection) towards the cause. The donations are meant to benefit organizations such as Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, National Network of Abortion Funds, and the Yellowhammer Fund.

For $19.95 a piece, you can grab any of their fabulous lip shades that come with feisty names to match, such as F*ck Trump, Notorious R.B.G, F*ck Kavanaugh, and Leftylib. The initiative is part of the brand's reproductive rights fundraiser that runs through May 24, and while Lipslut usually donates 50 percent of its profits to various causes, it will double its efforts by donating the entirety of returns to the charities.

"Seeing the safety, rights, and autonomy of millions of women being stripped is quite frankly a waking nightmare," Lipslut founder Katie Sones told Allure. "I don't want myself or anyone else to live in a world where we're not in control of our own bodies."



If you'd like to know how you can fight the ban, click here.