Rapper and King Boat, Lil Yachty announced yesterday on social media that he'd be joining the team at Nautica as a creative designer. This year he'll be designing capsule collections and modeling for their advertisement campaigns.









Lil Boat has been rocking Nautica gear for a while now, bringing a fresh perspective to the brand usually reserved for men over 50.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Lil Yachty this year," Karen Murray, president of Nautica, said in a press release. "He is much more than just a music artist. He is a creative soul. His innate passion and affinity for the brand, fabulous taste level and the way he looks in our clothes, make him the perfect partner for the Nautica brand."

The announcement comes after Lil Yachty completed a term as the face of Nautica's exclusive collection for Urban Outfitters.





We would like to proudly introduce the newest member to the Nautica family! Say hello to @lilyachty, a 2017 Nautica Creative Designer. pic.twitter.com/145m6eAyTU

— Nautica (@nautica) January 6, 2017

— Nautica (@nautica) January 6, 2017





Header photo via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com