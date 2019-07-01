The end of Pride month is here, and rapper Lil Nas X made sure not to let the period of LGBTQ+ festivities go by without speaking his truth. The "Old Town Road" artist seemingly came out via Twitter on Sunday, saying that he thought he made his place on the spectrum of sexualities obvious in his song "C7osure."

Lil Nas X then points out an Easter egg in the cover art for his second EP, 7, which shows one of the buildings in the city skyline lit in rainbow. He captioned the photo, "deadass thought i made it obvious."

Though the rapper hasn't explicitly stated anything about his sexuality — which he definitely isn't obligated to do — it seems people are right to assume that he's saying what we think he's saying. He retweeted music producer Boi-1da (God's Plan, Best I Ever Had), who tweeted his support of the artist saying, "Go krazy lil bro we love you."

He also retweeted a fan meme regarding his announcement.

So Lil Nas X may not have really really confirmed this as his way of coming out, but all signs point to "yes."