In what might just be the most Leonardo DiCaprio news of all time, the Oscar-winner showed up to an Art Basel auction in a hoodie and baseball cap with a reportedly massive entourage before dropping $850,000 on a Basquiat drawing and mingling with two blonde models. All is well.

The actor was apparently haggling over a 1983 Jean-Michel Basquiat sketch titled "Wire," one of the artist's earlier works that both signed and titled on the reverse and depicts someone looking at a fly with the words "keep your hands off that wire." DiCaprio was making the rounds before settling on the Basquiat, heading to a number of galleries throughout the day. Why that piece in particular spoke to the Pussy Posse inceptor we just don't know, but clearly the heart, and art advisor Lisa Schiff who directed Leo towards the drawing, wants what they want.

Page Six reports Leonardo Dicaprio is likely in town because his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has an exhibition at the Perez Art Museum during Basel — a which comes in a very close second to his obligation to party alongside his fellow wealthy and beautiful peers. The publication also claims a "witness" who clearly had no issue taking time out of their own Art Basel ~experience~ to spill all the tea, said it wasn't long before Leo attracted all the right kind of attention.

"Two blonde models who looked very much Leo's type came and talked to his posse for a bit," they told The Post. He's still got it.

On a related note, Brad Pitt is also shopping at Basel! What a time to be alive [in Miami].

Image via Getty