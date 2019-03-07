Few things make as much sense as Lana Del Rey releasing a book of poetry — evoking mood is like, her whole thing. And she's good at it! After announcing the collection in January and posting a few preview stanzas on Instagram, the singer has finally released more details about when and how we can read her verse.

Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass will be a low-key, self-published affair. Del Rey shared with Instagram followers last night that she is binding the book herself, and intends to personally deliver copies to "any mom-and-pop SoCal/San Fran book stores that are interested." We can expect that to happen "in a few months."

The collection sounds pretty limited edition, but that doesn't mean it won't be affordable. When a fan asked how much it would cost, Del Rey responded: "$1… because my thoughts are priceless." A hot deal.

Needless to say, Rupi Kaur is shaking. We can't wait to read Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, but in the meantime will settle for Del Rey's sixth studio album, Normal Fucking Rockwell. Produced by Jack Antonoff, it drops March 29.