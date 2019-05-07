Fashion
Lana Del Rey Covers Sublime's 'Doin' Time'

Sandra Song
2h

Lana Del Rey's ready to represent the LBC seeing as she just posted a teaser for a forthcoming Sublime cover.

Yeah, you read that right. Earlier today, Del Rey revealed that she's gearing up to release her own dreamy cover of the band's seminal ska punk classic, "(Doin' Time)." Goodbye "Summertime Sadness," hello "Summertime and the living's easy."

No word yet on whether Norman Fucking Rockwell will include this cover (or any other Sublime nods, for that matter). In the meantime though, listen to the preview for yourself, below.

Coming Soon @sublime

