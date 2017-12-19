Lady Gaga has announced some truly surprising news: the pop star will begin a Las Vegas residency next December.

"The rumors are true," she wrote on Twitter along with photos of her signing some official looking papers with platinum Marilyn locks. "I will have my own residency at MGM's Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It's been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I'm so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!"

Gaga is joining such icons as Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears in performing in Vegas this year.

