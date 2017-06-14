Photographer Daria Kobayashi Ritch captures the essence of LA--not the glossy, camera-ready Hollywood side, but the rich creative hub made up of countless thriving subcultures. Make up artist Holly Silius creates a post-apocalyptic take on Chola styling to go along with the wardrobe, featuring brands such as Zana Bayne, Ignacia Zordan and Adaptation. Peep the shots, set against LA's brutally beautiful industrial landscape, below.







Photographer: Daria Kobayashi Ritchhair

Creative Director: Richie Davis

Make up: Holly Silius

Models: Helena Grierson and Valentina Ruby