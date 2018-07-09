In what might mark a true change in the tide (that is, the beauty standard of the last five years), Kylie Jenner says big lips are out — in fact, she's dissolved her fillers.

Jenner's voluptuous collagen lips inspired a generation of young girls to also pursue injections, and launched her business, Kylie Cosmetics. The popularity of Jenner's lip kits, the first product she launched, exploded to such a degree that Kylie Cosmetics is on track to become a billion-dollar business by 2022. Now, Jenner has confirmed the recent update to a fan who claimed the young star looked like the "old Kylie" in a recent Instagram post. "I got rid of all my filler," Jenner responded.

Jenner reportedly first received lip injections in 2014, but didn't to reveal the move until a 2015 Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode years later. In later interviews, she shared her first-kiss claimed he didn't think she would be a good kisser on account of her small lips, and later explained why she lied about them for so long: "I didn't want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious."