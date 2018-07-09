In what might mark a true change in the tide (that is, the beauty standard of the last five years), Kylie Jenner says big lips are out — in fact, she's dissolved her fillers.
Jenner's voluptuous collagen lips inspired a generation of young girls to also pursue injections, and launched her business, Kylie Cosmetics. The popularity of Jenner's lip kits, the first product she launched, exploded to such a degree that Kylie Cosmetics is on track to become a billion-dollar business by 2022. Now, Jenner has confirmed the recent update to a fan who claimed the young star looked like the "old Kylie" in a recent Instagram post. "I got rid of all my filler," Jenner responded.
Jenner reportedly first received lip injections in 2014, but didn't to reveal the move until a 2015 Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode years later. In later interviews, she shared her first-kiss claimed he didn't think she would be a good kisser on account of her small lips, and later explained why she lied about them for so long: "I didn't want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious."
Some worried that Jenner would continue to enhance her lip size throughout her recent pregnancy, which could potentially be harmful to the baby. Kardashian's go-to plastic surgeon dispelled these concerns, telling Page Six he would never knowingly administer these procedures to a pregnant woman.
Given Jenner's enormous influence, it will be interesting to see how young women with similar insecurities respond to her latest choice. Nonetheless, the modern beauty standard stands: big lips, hips, breasts and tiny waists appears to still be the 2018 mandate.
Photography: Erik Madigan Heck for PAPER