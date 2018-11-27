Kllo Comes Into Focus With 'Candid'

A little over a year after the release of their debut album, Backwater, Australian electronic duo, Kllo, are still moving forward. Despite living life on the road, touring in support of their full length, the duo is still finding time to write and release new material. This past May's "Potential" saw them exploring newer pop-sensibilities to their hybrid R&B/Garage stylings with a bittersweet elegy for what a relationship could have been. Now following it up with their newest single, "Candid," Kllo once again finds themselves opening up.

A song about delineating expectations and being honest with one another, "Candid" addresses the need for emotional maturity in a relationship and being able to frankly talk about each others wants. "It's about understanding the power of my words, which is something new to me and the fundamental key to my happiness," says the duo's vocalist Chloe Kaul. "Being as candid as I can and deserve to be."

"Candid" also sees Kllo becoming more confident in their own artistic voice. A testament to their stylistic evolution and experimentation, the track's marrying of Kaul's melancholic vocals with a sample based beat, reminiscent of Jamie xx or a downtempo AlunaGeorge, manages to be engaging and still danceable. Complementing the track with a grainy, tour diary-like visual tracking the duo's faces with camera reticles, playing into other usage of the song's title.

Watch the premiere of Kllo's video for "Candid" below: