Just when you thought the roller coaster that is any Kardashian/Blac Chyna relations might be slowing into more of a log-flume situation, things heat up again. Drama never sleeps, lil babies!

Even though it seems perpetually on-again off-again couple Rob Kardashian and Chyna are back loving life as a twosome, reports say the OG Kardashian trio created by mastermind and hustle queen Kris Jenner have stopped Chyna from trademarking the name Angela Kardashian – something she very much wanted to do.

In May last year Chyna filed a claim to get Angela Kardashian on lock after Rob proposed, presumably because it would be very handy in both life and business. In December, the three sisters' respective corporations, Khlomoney Inc., 2Die4Kourt, and Kimsaprincess Inc. (screaming!!) then filed a petition to block Chyna's move which TMZ reports has gone unchallenged.

This means were Chyna and Rob to actually quit playing and tie the knot, she would be stuck as Blac Chyna for any business ventures. It was worth a try, huh.

All is fair in love and war.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Instagram