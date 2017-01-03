Kim Kardashian West's self-sanctioned recess from social media has ended (for now) with a beautiful photo of herself with her husband, Kanye West, and their two children, North and Saint.

KKW posted it on both her Twitter...

...and Instagram.

family

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Kim's omnipresence on these various platforms came to a halt in early October, after surviving a brutal armed robbery at her and Kanye's Paris residence; the star has spent the last few months mostly out of the public eye, as she recovered from her reported PTSD from the terrible incident.

Assumedly, Kim may favor a more discreet social media presence, but we're just glad to see her happy.