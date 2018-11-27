Who are you more inclined to believe: Kim Kardashian, or her erstwhile boyfriend Ray J? The obvious answer is neither, but this week's celebrity gossip news cycle demands the picking of sides.

Yesterday, a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians included a casual reveal by Kim (a famous teetotaler) that she was high on ecstasy both while filming her infamous sex tape with Ray J and getting married to Damon Thomas.

"I did ecstasy once and I got married," Kim told Scott Disick in the episode, as TMZ headline writers quickly sprung into action. "I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen."

"You were high on ecstasy when you did the sex tape?" Disick asked. To which Kim replied: "Absolutely! Everyone knows it, like my jaw was shaking the whole time."

Now we have Ray J's response, courtesy of some TMZ "sources". It contradicts Kim's ecstasy narrative. Apparently, she wasn't drunk or high on camera, although filming did take place during an early 20s stoner phase, during which she was prone to smoking from a penis-shaped pipe. Thank you, team Ray J, for embellishing with this detail.