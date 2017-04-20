On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner posted a video shot by past collaborator Marcelo Cantu to her Instagram teasing a new collaboration with big sister Kim:

Now the results of that collaboration are here, in the form of a new Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit inspired by (and named after) Kim Kardashian West.



The four colors in the kit are appropriately all different shades of nude, and are creamier than past lip kit products as Kim's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, doesn't care for matte looks. Peep the products and swatches below:









Hot.

KKW by Kylie Cosmetics will be available on April 25th at 3pm PST on kyliecosmetics.com.

