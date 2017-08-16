Your two favorite people to walk this lonely planet, SZA and Khalid, have stanned for each other once again — dreams do come true. The latest example is Khalid brand new cover of SZA's "Love Galore," her banging single featuring Travis Scott.

In a very tender rendition of the track, Khalid links with nothing but an acoustic guitar and sings his little soul out. Does this mean there is perhaps a collab between the two on on the horizon? One can only hope.

Watch and fall madly in love below.

