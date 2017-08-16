Khalid Covering SZA's "Love Galore" is All That You Need This Week
Your two favorite people to walk this lonely planet, SZA and Khalid, have stanned for each other once again — dreams do come true. The latest example is Khalid brand new cover of SZA's "Love Galore," her banging single featuring Travis Scott.
In a very tender rendition of the track, Khalid links with nothing but an acoustic guitar and sings his little soul out. Does this mean there is perhaps a collab between the two on on the horizon? One can only hope.
Watch and fall madly in love below.
Image via Instagram
