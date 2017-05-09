Kendall Jenner, woman of mystery, sat down with photographer Mario Testino for his new podcast to discuss their relationship as well as Kendall's modeling career – only to discover that Kendall really isn't that satisfied with the latter.

While reminiscing how they met, on an Allure shoot, Testino recalls he was worried she wouldn't like the curly hair she was given. No! Kendall cries. She loved the curly hair! She loved the shoot! In fact, fashion always wants Kendall Jenner to look like Kendall Jenner because well, Kendall Jenner has "a name" and that name is dollar signs.

"Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model, but I guess I have a name too, so people try—they get confused, they don't know how to use me."

Part of misusing Kendall is apparently putting her in clothes, which is generally par for the course for models so they can, you know, sell the clothes, but now when a gal just wants to look sexy!

"I don't get to be hot very often," she said. "I love going, like, sexual, because I never really do it."

Testino, in total seriousness, reminds Kendall of a model's purpose while managing to sympathize that she doesn't really ever get to take clothes off, particularly as she has "the body". It's true! She does have "the body"! That's how she looks good in sample-sized CLOTHES!

"It's so weird because you have the body," he says, dumbfounded. "I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you've done a lot of American Vogue, and it's not about that and it's more about clothes."

Such a shame modeling is about the clothes. They should really do something about that.

Listen to the whole podcast here.

[h/t US Weekly]

Image via Getty.