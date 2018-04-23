Just a day after a Kehlani clarified her sexuality to fans on Twitter (she's queer, not bi or straight), the video for her collaboration with pop darling Charlie Puth has been released, in which the pair fight for the affection of one girl.

"Done For Me" embraces an '80s "Boogie Nights" theme: think satin sheets, disco balls and technicolor dance floors, with the duo's love interest playing both sides. The visual also pays homage to analog video, and shows a mussed up Puth permanently in distress while Kehlani enjoys her new lover.

The track is the third single from Puth's Voicenotes, which he will take on his biggest North American headlining tour to date this summer. Check out "Done For Me," below.

Photo via YouTube