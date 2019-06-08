Keanu Reeves has been a major meme sensation as of late thanks to the alleged "lonely Keanu Reeves" interview, and to one of his latest film projects, Netflix Originals' Always Be My Maybe. The latest Reeves-related trending topic are all the puns that play with his name that are taking over Twitter.
It seems people on the Internet are having a lot of fun, and have basically made a viral name game. A lot of the puns seem to stem from a thread begun by Twitter user @imfrenchfried. Here are some of our favorite Keanu Reeves puns:
keanu reeves as a gardener: keanu leaves— ayad (@imfrenchfried) June 6, 2019
Keanu leaves, wearing Keanu sleeves with flowers that make Keanu sneeze. pic.twitter.com/l0JZLbZxlV— Bilal Rana (@Bilal6655) June 8, 2019
Keanu Reeves as a butler: Keanu Jeeves. https://t.co/NgoOiivlRh— Hank (💚🦆) Green (@hankgreen) June 8, 2019
Keanu goes to Barnes & Nobles: Keanu reads— Helen Schneider (@puntagorda1957) June 8, 2019
Keanu Reeves saves Christmas: Keanu Wreaths— Nina-Grace (@TgwtR) June 8, 2019
Keanu Reeves catches a pass from the quarterback: Keanu Receives https://t.co/2lmIWRXfDw— Alex Muresianu (@ahardtospell) June 7, 2019
Keanu Reeves playing fetch:— William Yu (@its_willyu) June 8, 2019
Keanu Retrieves https://t.co/oJXQ6If4PA
Keanu Reeves as a butcher: Keanu Cleaves https://t.co/7FYSz3Wa5R— Melanie Dione (@themelaniedione) June 8, 2019
Keanu Reeves rewatches Matrix Revolutions and regrets his role in making it: Keanu Grieves https://t.co/3DouJBWDxT— PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 7, 2019
Baby Keanu is crying: Keanu Teeths.— Timothy Hubbard (@TH4UA) June 8, 2019
