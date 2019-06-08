Fashion
Keanu Reeves has been a major meme sensation as of late thanks to the alleged "lonely Keanu Reeves" interview, and to one of his latest film projects, Netflix Originals' Always Be My Maybe. The latest Reeves-related trending topic are all the puns that play with his name that are taking over Twitter.

It seems people on the Internet are having a lot of fun, and have basically made a viral name game. A lot of the puns seem to stem from a thread begun by Twitter user @imfrenchfried. Here are some of our favorite Keanu Reeves puns:

Image via Getty

